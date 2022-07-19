HC Wainwright Lowers First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$0.90

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 282.98% from the company’s previous close.

First Mining Gold Trading Up 4.4 %

FF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 214,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11. First Mining Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.40.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.