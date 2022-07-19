HC Wainwright Lowers First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$0.90

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 282.98% from the company’s previous close.
First Mining Gold Trading Up 4.4 %
FF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 214,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11. First Mining Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.40.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.