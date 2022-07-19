Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYW. Robert W. Baird cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

HAYW stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. 10,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. Hayward has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,302.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hayward news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $76,913.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,302.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $16,406,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,728,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,112,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock worth $138,164,510. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,176,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 1,158,935 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $15,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after buying an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $17,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

