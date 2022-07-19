Hathor Price Tops $0.16 (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Hathor has a total market cap of $37.83 million and $1.02 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00558830 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 909,737,008 coins and its circulating supply is 233,792,008 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

