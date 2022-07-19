Harmony (ONE) Trading 28.7% Higher Over Last Week

Harmony (ONE) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $321.29 million and approximately $92.67 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,285.79 or 1.00135356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00211197 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,534,629,167 coins and its circulating supply is 12,310,350,167 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

