Hamster Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Hamster has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $110,570.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88% against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00479948 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00020202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.