Hamster Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Hamster has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $110,570.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88% against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00479948 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00020202 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC.
Hamster Coin Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
