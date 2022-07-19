Halving Coin (HALV) Achieves Market Cap of $75,556.40

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.76 or 0.05834231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001873 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

