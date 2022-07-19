HaloDAO (RNBW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,306.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 96.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $56,698.85 and approximately $4,306.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00314130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.