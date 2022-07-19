HaloDAO (RNBW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,306.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 96.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $56,698.85 and approximately $4,306.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00314130 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.
HaloDAO Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
Buying and Selling HaloDAO
