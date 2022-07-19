Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Several analysts recently commented on HAL shares. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 72.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

