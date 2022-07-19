Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Hailiang Education Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. Hailiang Education Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $337.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.03.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hailiang Education Group (HLG)
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.