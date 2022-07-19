Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,200 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 902,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.4 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS GNZUF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.