GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.94. 7,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $87.19 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.