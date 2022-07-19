GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,953. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.