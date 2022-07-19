GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.74.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,783. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

