GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,512 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.73. The company had a trading volume of 124,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,213. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.37 and its 200 day moving average is $425.53.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

