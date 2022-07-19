GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VBK traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,028. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.