GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 56,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.