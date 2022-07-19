GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $355.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

