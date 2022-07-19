GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. 1,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,203. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

