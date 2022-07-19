GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,562 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

