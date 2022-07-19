Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,076,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 3,989,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 389.5 days.

GBOOF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. 10,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

