Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,076,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 3,989,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 389.5 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance
GBOOF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. 10,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
