Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Up 72.7% in June

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Group Nine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GNAC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Group Nine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Group Nine Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 564,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,521,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 58.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 288,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 106,962 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group Nine Acquisition Company Profile

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

