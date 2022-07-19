Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 635,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,510,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Gritstone bio Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $196.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
