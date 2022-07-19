Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTSGet Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 635,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,510,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Articles

