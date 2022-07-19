Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes $832,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,423. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.30. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

