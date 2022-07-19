Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New $8.51 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 94,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,000. Tyson Foods makes up 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 406,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TSN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.98. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

