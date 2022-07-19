Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $7.79 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

