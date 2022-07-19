Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.87. 186,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,398,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.64. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.