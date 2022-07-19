Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.60. 7,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.