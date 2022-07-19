Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 742 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 37,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,299. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

