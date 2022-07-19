Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGGSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Greggs in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,450 ($41.24) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

GGGSF stock remained flat at $23.18 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. Greggs has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

