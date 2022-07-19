GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GreenGro Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %
GRNH traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 1,291,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,454. GreenGro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About GreenGro Technologies
