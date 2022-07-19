Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 464,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,373 shares of company stock valued at $569,461. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Trading Up 1.9 %

Gray Television stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 515,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,287. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

