GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Issues Earnings Results

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Stock Up 1.5 %

GRRB stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

