GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $3,470,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,103. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $270.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

