GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 142,021 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $10.00.

GO Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOAC. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 566,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 102,341 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GO Acquisition by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,741,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 800,621 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About GO Acquisition

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

