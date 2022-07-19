Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PFFD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. 420,952 shares of the company traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

