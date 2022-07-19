Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after acquiring an additional 158,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 350,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 281,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 173,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

