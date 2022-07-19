Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Financial Contrast

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Astra Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($1.06) -1.32

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86% Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Business Travel Group and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.42%. Astra Space has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Astra Space on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

