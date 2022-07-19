Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

GAIN opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GAIN. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

