Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Gesher I Acquisition alerts:

Gesher I Acquisition Price Performance

GIACW remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. Gesher I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.