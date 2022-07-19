Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Increased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.7 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average is $131.70. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.