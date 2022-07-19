Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to 2,900.00 at Barclays

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from 2,800.00 to 2,900.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $698.97.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. 26,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

