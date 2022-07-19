Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,633 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 117.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $393.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.46 and its 200 day moving average is $387.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

