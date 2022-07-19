Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Align Technology worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after buying an additional 325,112 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,290,000 after acquiring an additional 223,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $254.08 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.82.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.43.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

