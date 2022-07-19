Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,482 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.71. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

