Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.74.

EW opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

