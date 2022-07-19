Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 33,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Walmart by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.37.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

