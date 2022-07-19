Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,068 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

