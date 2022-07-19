Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys 456 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.