Geneva Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $66,218,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.40.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

