General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given a $74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has been given a $74.00 price target by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. 3,019,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,705. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in General Mills by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

